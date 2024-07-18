"The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 38.47%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday.The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,56,781 million litres till 6:00 am on July 18. On this day in 2023, the useful water stock was 35.70% (5,16,698 million litres) and 84.41% (12,21,783 million litres) in 2022.The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres to supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa has risen to 73.49%. Modak Sagar is at 57.61%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 35.19% while Tulsi Lake is at 85.50% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 57.38%. At Upper Vaitarna, 8.43% of water stock is available..Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.Tide Timings:High Tide: 10:03 hours - 3.78 metreLow Tide: 15:59 hours - 2.39 metreHigh Tide: 21:35 hours - 3.25 metreLow Tide (July 19): 03:44 hours - 0.94 metreIn the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Thursday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average 83 mm of rainfall. The figure was 45 mm and 39 mm for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai, respectively."