Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 58.13% On July 24, Shows BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 58.13%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. On this day in 2023, it was 52.84% and 88.20% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 8,41,396 million litres till 6:00 am on July 24. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, Tansa Lake is about to overflow with the water level reaching 96.26%. Modak Sagar is at 82.98%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 53.01%. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 93.14%. At Upper Vaitarna, 25.40% of water stock is available.

Tulsi Lake started overflowing on last week in the wake of heavy rains in its catchment over the past few days. The BMC said in a statement that the water body inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) started overflowing at 8.30 am on July 20.

Despite the intense rain activity, the BMC has decided that the 10% water cut will not be removed for a while.

"We conducted the review meeting and have decided that the water cut will stay for a while. Last year, we had lifted the water cut after the lake levels crossed 80%," an official from the BMC's hydraulic department told the Indian Express. The report stated that 1% of water stock amounts to three days of water usage in Mumbai.