"The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai predicting heavy to very rainfall on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a 'high tide' warning of 3.69 metres at 4:39 pm and requested Mumbaikars to avoid stepping out, if not essential. In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Saturday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average 61.69 mm of rainfall. The figure was 64.92 mm and 51.74 mm for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai, respectively.The BMC said the useful water stock in reservoirs supplying water to the metropolis increased to 25% on Saturday. On this day in 2023, it was 28.53% and 56.07% in 2022.The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 3,61,826 million litres till 6:00 am on July 13, according to the data shared by the civic body. Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis. To supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city, the total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa is at 49.99%. Modak Sagar is at 37.42%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 23.89% while Tulsi Lake is at 66.24% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 45.71%..Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on July 8. The lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at 4.45 am. However, the water from the lake is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes. Located around 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Powai Lake was built in 1890 for Rs 12.59 lakh..Incessant rains with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers on Friday morning slowed down public transport services and traffic in Mumbai. Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas like Sion saw waterlogging prompting the authorities to divert road traffic.In the Western suburbs, the Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations was also waterlogged.Western Railway and Central Railway, which operate local trains in Mumbai, claimed on X that their suburban services were “running”. However, commuters complained of some delays, though there was no waterlogging on the tracks.(With PTI inputs)"