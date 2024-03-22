WATCH: ISRO Successfully Completes Landing Of 'Pushpak' Reusable Launch Vehicle
The mission successfully simulated the approach and high-speed landing conditions of Pushpak returning from space, ISRO said.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) set a new benchmark with the Pushpak landing experiment in the area of reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology.
The mission was held on March 22 at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, at 7:10 AM.
RLV LEX-02 Landing Experiment: About The Mission
After completion of the RLV-LEX-01 mission in 2023, the second mission, RLV-LEX-02 was conducted to determine the autonomous capability of Pushpak at release from helicopter.
“S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO/secretary, DOS, congratulated the team for the flawless execution of this complex mission. On the success of the landing experiment, director VSSC Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair mentioned that through this repeated success, ISRO could master the terminal phase manoeuvring, landing and energy management in a fully autonomous mode, which is a critical step towards the future Orbital Re-entry missions,” said ISRO in a statement.
ISRO's post on X read, "RLV-LEX-02 Experiment: ISRO nails it again! Pushpak (RLV-TD), the winged vehicle, landed autonomously with precision on the runway after being released from an off-nominal position."
RLV LEX-02 Landing Experiment: About Pushpak
The Indian Airforce, Chinook helicopter, lifted Pushpak, the winged vehicle and released it from 4.5 km altitude. After release at a distance of 4 km from the runway, the winged vehicle autonomously approached the runway along with cross-range corrections. Pushpak landed precisely on the runway and came to a halt using its brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system, according to the ISRO statement.
The ISRO team ran tests to check whether all flight systems and the winged body used in RLV-LEX-01 could be used for the second mission. Once the team got clearance, they reused the flight systems and the winged body for the second mission.
Here's a glimpse of the approach and the landing.
RLV LEX-02 Landing Experiment: The Team
“The mission was accomplished by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) along with the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU). Collaboration from various agencies including IAF, ADE, ADRDE and CEMILAC contributed to the success of this mission,” said ISRO.
Sunil P, programme director, Advanced Technology and Systems Programme, VSSC, assisted the team on this mission. J Muthupandian, project director, RLV, was the mission director and B Karthik, deputy project director, RLV, was the vehicle director for this mission.