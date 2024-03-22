WATCH: ISRO Successfully Completes Landing Of 'Pushpak' Reusable Launch Vehicle

After completion of the RLV-LEX-01 mission in 2023, the second mission, RLV-LEX-02 was conducted to determine the autonomous capability of Pushpak at release from helicopter.

The mission successfully simulated the approach and high-speed landing conditions of Pushpak returning from space, ISRO said.

“S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO/secretary, DOS, congratulated the team for the flawless execution of this complex mission. On the success of the landing experiment, director VSSC Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair mentioned that through this repeated success, ISRO could master the terminal phase manoeuvring, landing and energy management in a fully autonomous mode, which is a critical step towards the future Orbital Re-entry missions,” said ISRO in a statement.

ISRO's post on X read, "RLV-LEX-02 Experiment: ISRO nails it again! Pushpak (RLV-TD), the winged vehicle, landed autonomously with precision on the runway after being released from an off-nominal position."