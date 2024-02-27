Voting Concludes For Rajya Sabha Polls In UP As Samajwadi Party Fears Cross-Voting, Party's Chief Whip Quits

"The BJP can adopt all tricks to win elections. It must have given assurance (to some MLAs) of some profit... BJP will do anything to win,' he added. 'Those who don't have the courage to fight will go. Some might have been afraid for their security, some might have been threatened or promised something." The ruling BJP and the principal opposition SP have the numbers in the Assembly to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, but the BJP fielded an eighth candidate, making the contest interesting.