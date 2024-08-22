Uttarakhand Assembly Tables Over Rs 5,000 Crore Supplementary Budget For Current Fiscal

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Thursday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 5,013.05 crore for the current fiscal, focussing heavily on public welfare initiatives.

State Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal emphasised the government’s commitment to public welfare, noting that both the main budget and this supplementary budget include substantial allocations for various projects.

The supplementary budget is divided into Rs 3,756.89 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 1,256.16 crore for capital expenditure.

Key allocations include Rs 1,804.82 crore for resource-related projects, with Rs 1,531.65 crore designated for centrally aided projects and Rs 273.17 crore for externally aided projects.

Significant provisions include Rs 718.40 crore for the State Disaster Response Force, Rs 697 crore for Samagra Shiksha, Rs 225 crore for the Information Department, and Rs 192 crore for urban development infrastructure improvements.

The budget has also allocated Rs 748.81 crore for major construction projects, including Rs 120 crore for ring-fencing according to NGT guidelines, Rs 50 crore for the development of Tehri Lake, and Rs 45.92 crore for local body empowerment.

Additionally, reports and accounts from various departments were submitted to the Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session, including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s Performance Audit Report on the Integrated Financial Management System for 2021–22.

(With inputs from PTI.)