U.K. Marine Agency Receives Report Of Attack On Ship Off Indian Coast

It is still unclear who is responsible for the attack, but it raises the question of whether a new risk area may open up. In recent weeks, attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants on merchant ships in the Red Sea have created chaos in an area that accounts for some 12% of global maritime trade. The world’s major container and oil shippers have been rerouting vessels away from the Red Sea as Houthi militias stepped up attacks in response to Israel’s war with Hamas.