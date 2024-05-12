Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats

ADVERTISEMENT
Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over 150 schools in the national capital faced a similar scare.
"An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.
According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital.