NDTV ProfitNationTwo Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats
ADVERTISEMENT

Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats

Nothing suspicious has been found yet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.

12 May 2024, 06:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received bomb threat via e-mail, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Source: PTI Photo)</p></div>
Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received bomb threat via e-mail, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Source: PTI Photo)

Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over 150 schools in the national capital faced a similar scare.

"An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.

According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT