Two Coaches Of Passenger Trains Derail In Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties

NDTV ProfitNationTwo Coaches Of Passenger Trains Derail In Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties
A potential tragedy was averted as the train was running at a speed of less than 5 km when the derailment happened.

12 Aug 2024, 10:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation purposes</p><p> (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Picture for representation purposes

(Source: Unsplash)

Two coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 6:10 PM.

"The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two compartments derailed," he said.

Even two-and-a-half hours after the accident, the train is stationed at Itarsi junction in Hoshangabad district, he said.

