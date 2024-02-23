Transgender Community Seeks Bigger Share Of LS Tickets; Recognition Of 'Trans Shakti'

"The trans community needs to talk more about the problems that we face. We know what our sufferings are like. I am a beggar on the street, a sex worker, I have been thrown out by my family, I am being extorted, molested and raped by my classmates... a lot of things happen to us. Those who claim to represent us in Parliament don't know the pain that we know," Muvalla, who contested from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, said.