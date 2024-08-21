TRAI Pushes For Tera Hertz Spectrum Trials With New Experimental Authorisation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday recommended the introduction of a new experimental authorisation for spectrum in 95 Gigahertz to 3 Terahertz range.

The purpose of Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation should be to promote Research and Development, indoor and outdoor testing, technology trial, experimentation, and demonstration in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range, the regulator said in its recommendations on the "Tera Hertz Spectrum".

"The government should introduce a new experimental authorisation for the spectrum in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range termed as 'Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation'," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said.

The scope of THEA should be to conduct R&D, indoor and outdoor testing, technology trial, experimentation and demonstration in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range, and to market experimental devices designed to operate in the said range via direct sale, TRAI said in a release.

It further said that any Indian entity— academic institute, R&D laboratory, central or state government, public sector unit, union territory, technology park, telecommunication service provider, incubator, original equipment manufacturer— should be eligible to obtain THEA.

"Marketing of experimental devices designed to operate in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range should be permitted under THEA via direct sale," the regulator said.

The authorisation period of THEA should be up to five years. It should be further extendable for periods of up to five years at a time.

"The authorisation fee for THEA should be Rs 1,000 for a period of up to five years," TRAI recommended.

This "would encourage entrepreneurs and academia to develop innovative new technologies and services in the Tera Hertz band".

'THEA would help experimenters to evaluate the performance of products in the Tera Hertz band in the conception, development and design stages, which would, in turn, pave a path to ascertain the technical viability of technologies and services built on the Tera Hertz spectrum.

"Upon implementation, the new experimental authorisation regime recommended by the Authority will provide a boost to the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Government," it said.

TRAI said keeping in view that short-range vehicular radar applications can significantly enhance the safety of drivers and other road users.

It has recommended to permit authorisation and assignment-exempt operations of the 77-81 GHz band for automotive radars in India.