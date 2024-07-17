"Thirteen Indians are among the 16 crew members of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, according to the country's maritime authority.The tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm. A search and rescue operation was started with the help of the concerned authorities, Oman's Maritime Security Centre posted on X on Monday..The crew of the 'Prestige Falcon' included 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday.'The crew of the ship are still missing,' the statement said, adding that the search is still ongoing.The vessel was on its way to the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to the shipping website marinetraffic.com, which said it left the port of Hamriya in Dubai. Duqm Port is a major hub for Oman's oil and gas projects."