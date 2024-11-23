Telangana CM Directs Officials To Prepare Report On Transferring Godavari Water To Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on transferring Godavari water from Konda Pochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs to cater to drinking water needs of Hyderabad.

Reddy held a meeting with the officials of irrigation department and Hyderabad water board to review the transfer of 20 TMC of river Godavari water to meet Hyderabad's drinking water needs, an official release said.

Reddy asked the officials to conduct a detailed study on the total cost of transfer of water from each reservoir and the availability of water.

The CM also said a procedure to invite tenders by the first of December has to be prepared, the release added.

The twin reservoirs of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar are the key sources of drinking water for Hyderabad.