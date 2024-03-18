Srinagar Thrills Spectators With First Formula 4 Event; PM Modi Reacts

The event, which took place on a 1.7 km track stretching from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park, captivated the audience with the roar of sleek racing cars against the backdrop of the world-renowned Dal Lake.

Many excited young people gathered on the beautiful Boulevard road, near the base of the Zabarwan mountains, to watch the exciting event, according to an NDTV report.

The event was organised by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).