Srinagar Thrills Spectators With First Formula 4 Event; PM Modi Reacts
The event, which took place on a 1.7 km track stretching from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park, captivated the audience with the roar of sleek racing cars against the backdrop of the world-renowned Dal Lake.
Srinagar hosted its inaugural Formula 4 car racing demonstration event on the scenic banks of Dal Lake on Sunday. Residents and motorsport enthusiasts alike were treated to a thrilling display of stunts by professional Formula 4 drivers. The demo run was organised to promote motorsports in Kashmir.
Many excited young people gathered on the beautiful Boulevard road, near the base of the Zabarwan mountains, to watch the exciting event, according to an NDTV report.
The event was organised by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the initiative, expressing his optimism about its potential to showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, while emphasising India's promising prospects for motorsports.
"This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!" stated Prime Minister Modi.
Elaborate arrangements were put in place by local authorities to ensure the success of the event, which commenced at 10 am and concluded at 2 pm.
According to a PTI report, two Formula 4 race cars taking part in the demo run hit the temporary barricades erected for the safety of spectators. However, no one was injured in the accident, officials told the news agency.