Small Tea Growers Voice Concern Over 'Poor' Quality Teas Flooding Market

In a letter written to Tea Board chairman A S Bhatia, CISTA president Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty said that a generic campaign focussed on the health benefits of drinking tea should be carried out to promote consumption among the young people who are more enticed to partake soft drinks and coffee.

"We have observed that bad quality teas are flooded in the domestic market and these were being sold at a very low price. Poor quality tea manufacturing and packaging should be stopped immediately", the association said in the letter.