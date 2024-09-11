NDTV ProfitNationSitaram Yechury In ICU With 'Critical But Stable' Condition
ADVERTISEMENT

Sitaram Yechury In ICU With 'Critical But Stable' Condition

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on Aug. 19 for treatment of pneumonia-like chest infection.

11 Sep 2024, 04:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Source:&nbsp;Sitaram Yechury/ X profile)</p></div>
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Source: Sitaram Yechury/ X profile)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be in the ICU at AIIMS here with his condition being 'critical but stable', sources said on Wednesday.

He requires oxygen support and his condition is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, they said.

The CPI(M) on Tuesday had said in a statement that the 72-year-old leader is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on Aug. 19 for treatment of pneumonia-like chest infection.

ALSO READ

Sitaram Yechury Re-Elected as CPI(M) General Secretary

Opinion
Sitaram Yechury Re-Elected as CPI(M) General Secretary
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT