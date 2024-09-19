NDTV ProfitNationSecond Round Of Talks Held Between Junior Doctors And West Bengal Government
Second Round Of Talks Held Between Junior Doctors And West Bengal Government

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

19 Sep 2024, 12:45 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The details of the meeting were not immediately known.</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@impulsq?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Online Marketing</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/DOCTORS?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Online Marketing/ Unsplash)

The second round of talks between the agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government to resolve the RG Kar impasse was held on Wednesday for two-and-a-half hours, officials said.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

The delegation of around 30 medics reached the state secretariat Nabanna around 7.15 pm. The meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant started around 7.30 pm and ended around 10 pm.

The protesting medics were again accompanied by stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting. On Monday, during the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the agitators were accompanied by stenographers as well.

