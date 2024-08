Search Underway For Missing Two-Seater Aircraft In Jharkhand

A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing after it took off from an aerodrome in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, following which a massive search was started to locate it, officials said.

The aircraft, owned by Alchemist Aviation, took off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur around 11 am with two persons on board, they said.

The aircraft was last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal told PTI.

The administrations of the East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, police and the Forest Department were searching for the aircraft, he said.

Besides the areas near Nimdih, searches were also being conducted in adjoining Purulia district of West Bengal, he added.