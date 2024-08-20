NDTV ProfitNationSearch Underway For Missing Two-Seater Aircraft In Jharkhand
ADVERTISEMENT

Search Underway For Missing Two-Seater Aircraft In Jharkhand

The aircraft went missing after it took off from an aerodrome in East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, following which a massive search has been started.

20 Aug 2024, 11:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>For representative purposes only</p></div>
For representative purposes only

A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing after it took off from an aerodrome in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, following which a massive search was started to locate it, officials said.

The aircraft, owned by Alchemist Aviation, took off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur around 11 am with two persons on board, they said.

The aircraft was last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal told PTI.

The administrations of the East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, police and the Forest Department were searching for the aircraft, he said.

Besides the areas near Nimdih, searches were also being conducted in adjoining Purulia district of West Bengal, he added. PTI CORR BS SOM

ALSO READ

July Aviation Data: Domestic Airlines Report 7.33% Passenger Growth

Opinion
July Aviation Data: Domestic Airlines Report 7.33% Passenger Growth
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT