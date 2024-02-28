Sachin Tendulkar Shares Top Moments From His Kashmir Trip, Agrees 100% With THIS Statement of PM Modi

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who has been on a Jammu & Kashmir expedition, shared some top moments from his recent visit to the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

Talking about his experience, he also agreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that India has a lot to offer when it comes to natural beauty and exceptional hospitality experience.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sachin said, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip. The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “Make in India, Make for the World.” They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia."