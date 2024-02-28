Sachin Tendulkar Shares Top Moments From His Kashmir Trip, Agrees 100% With THIS Statement of PM Modi
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who has been on a Jammu & Kashmir expedition, shared some top moments from his recent visit to the beautiful valley of Kashmir.
Talking about his experience, he also agreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that India has a lot to offer when it comes to natural beauty and exceptional hospitality experience.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sachin said, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip. The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “Make in India, Make for the World.” They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia."
In the last few weeks, Tendulkar has shared many such moments from his Kashmir trip which caught many people's attention for the simplicity with which he was seen mingling around with the locals.
From visiting the Kashmir willow bat factory to playing cricket on the roads of Kashmir, from sharing his first experience of snowfall in Pahalgam to his visit to the pristine Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Watch: Highlights of Sachin Tendulkar's Kashmir trip
Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of peopleâs exceptional hospitality.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2024
Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldnât agree more, especiallyâ¦ pic.twitter.com/tHp6XjG5iW
His top moments primarily include his visit to the Kashmir Willow Bat factory followed by a visit to a resident to have a cup of Kashmiri chai.
This is then followed by a spiritual visit to the Shri Martand Tirath Trust where he was seen offering his prayers with his family members. Another such moment that Sachin included in his list is when he met a young cricket fan on his way to Pahalgam. Sachin not only obliged and gave an autograph but also signed on the bat that the young kid was carrying.
His next top moment is from his visit to Pahalgam where he meets a local who offers his gratitude to Sachin and prays for his happiness.
How can one not have the delicacies of Kashmiri cuisine in their top moments from their Kashmir trip? Well, that's what follows in Sachin's top moments where he is seen enjoying a sumptuous meal with his family.
He then goes on to show glimpses of the heavily snow-clad hotel premises and the surroundings. Sachin also shared some cute moments of him enjoying in the snow with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Other top moments include playing street cricket on the roads of Kashmir, visit to the iconic Dal Lake and his meeting with Jammu and Kashmir para cricketer Amir Hussain.