S Jaishankar On Ties With Maldives, Why 'Bharat' Matters And China Competition

Political positions on foreign policy taken during elections cannot be emulated by leaders once in office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on hiccups in India's relations with the Maldives.

"I expect a mature discussion to sort out issues. History and geography leave no choice," he told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview on his book 'Why Bharat Matters'.

India's relationships with its immediate neighbours are not of a transactional nature, Jaishankar said.

Giving the example of Sri Lanka in the context of the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, he said India was able to convey the message that it stands by its neighbours to help them in times of need as a mark of friendship and not treat the assistance as transactional.

"We see the Gulf as our extended neighbourhood. The success of our relationship with the UAE is an example," he said.

He also cited India's strengthening relationship with the U.S., despite headwinds on issues like the Ukraine war, the Quad and the conflict in Gaza—on which India took an independent position.

Bharat is a mindset that encapsulates all the changes that have been going on in the country over the last few years, Jaishankar said on the mainstreaming of the name.

"In terms of culture, self-confidence, delivery, and our way of thinking, if you count it all, then if we have to describe the concept in short, the word 'Bharat' conveys the message," he said.

The use of the name 'Bharat' on India's plaque during the G20 Summit last year created controversy.