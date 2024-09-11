Rural Development Ministry Approves Road Construction Projects In Three States

NDTV ProfitNationRural Development Ministry Approves Road Construction Projects In Three States
11 Sep 2024, 07:24 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: (Representative image of road construction) Unsplash</p></div>
Source: (Representative image of road construction) Unsplash

The Rural Development Ministry on Wednesday approved the construction of roads in three states under various central schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

The projects approved by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday include the construction of 60 roads of 152.44 km in Madhya Pradesh, 117 roads of 745.286 km in Maharashtra and 11 bridges in Kerala, they said.

The roads in Madhya Pradesh are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan at a cost of Rs 113.58 crore.

The roads will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Maharashtra and Kerala at a cost of Rs 655.66 crore and Rs 55.28 crore, respectively.

