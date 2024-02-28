Record 3,300 Kg Narcotics Seized From Boat Off Gujarat Coast; Five Foreigners Arrested

"This is the biggest offshore narcotics seizure made in the country till date. We have seen that drugs smuggling has increased through the maritime route over the last few years and hence we are jointly working with other government agencies like the Navy, Coast Guard, Customs etc. to intercept such activities."

"The smugglers and drugs operators use the Arabian Sea to exploit the Indian coastline that is vulnerable. It is part of the grand design to destabilise the country using drugs," Pradhan said.