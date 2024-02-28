Record 3,300 Kg Narcotics Seized From Boat Off Gujarat Coast; 5 Foreigners Arrested

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the joint operation by the Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Gujarat Police a 'historic success' and a testament of his government's 'unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free.' The operation was undertaken in the Arabian Sea along the International Maritime Boundary Line with the Navy saying on X that it deployed its P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, a warship and helicopters to apprehend the 'suspicious dhow carrying almost 3,300 kg of contraband (3,089 kg of Charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine and 25 kg of Morphine).' "This seizure of drugs is by far the largest in terms of quantity, & was possible through #collaborative efforts of #IndianNavy's #missiondeployed assets with the NCB," the Navy social media handle post said.