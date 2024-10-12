NDTV ProfitNationRailway Safety Commissioner Conducts Inspection At Train Accident Site In Tamil Nadu
ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Safety Commissioner Conducts Inspection At Train Accident Site In Tamil Nadu

Thorough inspection of the track, points and blocks, signals, station electronic interlocking systems, control panels and other significant safety, signal and operational aspects was conducted.

12 Oct 2024, 07:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Restoration work underway after Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train collided with a stationary goods train on Friday, at Kavarapettai near Chennai, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. </p><p>(Source:PTI Photo/Senthil Kumar)</p></div>
Restoration work underway after Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train collided with a stationary goods train on Friday, at Kavarapettai near Chennai, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

(Source:PTI Photo/Senthil Kumar)

A senior official from the railway safety conducted a statutory inspection at the Kavaraipettai rail accident site near here on Saturday, the railway said.

Assisted by senior officials of Southern Railway, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, AM Chowdhary initiated a thorough inspection of the track, points and blocks, signals, station electronic interlocking systems, control panels and other significant safety, signal and operational aspects, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, M Senthamil Selvan, said in a release here.

The Train No 12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai near here around 8.30 pm on October 11 and the passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and then to Chennai Central by two EMU specials, the railway said.

Meanwhile, over 1,800 passengers of the accident-hit train left for Darbhanga by a special train earlier in the day from Central Railway station here.

ALSO READ

Odisha Train Tragedy: How Successive Railway Ministers Spun The Anti-Collision Device
Opinion
Odisha Train Tragedy: How Successive Railway Ministers Spun The Anti-Collision Device
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT