Railway Board Denies Light Duty Request For Pregnant Loco Pilots

The Railway Board has referred to the provisions of several leave facilities for expectant female loco pilots in response to their demand for light duties during pregnancy.

Several female loco pilots had approached the railway trade union to raise this issue after suffering suffering miscarriages due to challenging job roles.

In a written communication sent to all zones on July 25, 2024, the board said, "It is observed that several provisions of leave are already provided in rules for pregnant female employees which can be availed by the expectant female employees."

The matter came up during a discussion between the Railway Board and the trade union All India Railwaymen's Federation in the Permanent Negotiating Machinery meeting held on May 2 and 3.

The federation, on behalf of female loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, had demanded their 'deployment on light duty during the advanced stage of pregnancy.'

However, the board, in its final decision, turned down this request saying that there are enough leave provisions in railway rules.

"It is imperative that the benefits of these provisions are availed by the beneficiaries," it said.

The board advised Zonal Railways to be considerate while sanctioning leaves on request of pregnant employees and pay heed to the special recommendations of railway medical practitioners, if any.

Dissatisfied with the Railway Board's decision, the female loco pilots said that initially, they had demanded light duty provisions from the first day of pregnancy but later pressed upon shifting to light duties in the advanced stages of pregnancy.

"It is very disappointing to note that the board has refused this too," a woman loco pilot said.

Several female loco pilots complained of suffering miscarriages due to challenging work profiles and had approached the trade union to raise this issue with the Railway Board.

"We are allowed pregnancy leave just 8 weeks before the date of delivery, which means at the stage of around 32 weeks of pregnancy. Advance pregnancy is considered from 26 weeks onward," another female loco pilot said.

She added, "Our working conditions are so tough that each day is difficult to cope for an expectant running staff, the Railway Board is not ready to give any relaxation after even 26 weeks of pregnancy."

A section of women train drivers, who suffered miscarriages while attending duties, have been for some time demanding framing of guidelines to transfer expecting female frontline workers to lighter or stationary jobs in offices, in conformity under the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

They wrote to the Railway Board, saying the said Act prohibits an employer from engaging a pregnant woman in a job of arduous nature as it can interfere with her pregnancy.

A female train driver, who suffered multiple miscarriages due to her harsh working conditions, told PTI that the job of a loco pilot has been described as arduous in the Railways Act and section 4 of the Maternity Benefit Act categorically says that women employees cannot be asked to do jobs of arduous nature.

According to several women train drivers, entering the engine cab itself is a back-breaking task for them as the cab ladder's handle is around six feet high the ground level.

"At railway stations, it is easy to come out and get into the engine cab, but in railway yards or out-of-station areas, it is extremely difficult due to its height from the ground. We have to hold the handle of the cab ladder tight and pull ourselves up, taking all our weight on both hands, to access the first step of the ladder," the loco pilot said while pointing out that this kind of activity is prohibited for pregnant women.

The women drivers shared various other harsh activities which they have to perform as loco pilots or assistant loco pilots.

"In the case of alarm chain pulling, those who work as ALPs have to go to that coach concerned to fix it even during late at night. There have been cases in which women ALPs, while rushing towards the coach, lost their balance and fell on the ground in the dark and injured themselves," another woman loco pilot said.

On January 8, the women's wing of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation, a registered union of train drivers, submitted various grievances of women train drivers to the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

"We are also bereft with the facility of a nursing break during 11 hours of running duty, amounting to a violation of section 11 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961," added the complaint.

Section 11 of the Act says: 'Every woman delivered of a child who returns to duty after such delivery shall, in addition to the interval for rest allowed to her, be allowed in the course of her daily work two breaks of the prescribed duration for nursing the child until the child attains the age of 15 months.'