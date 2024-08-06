Punjab's Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Well Above All-India Average

NDTV ProfitNationPunjab's Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Well Above All-India Average
Punjab is the leading consumer of fertilisers in terms of per kilo gram per hectare which is 9% of the whole fertilisers used in the country.

06 Aug 2024, 04:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A farm worker sprays fertilisers.&nbsp;(Source: iStock)</p></div>
A farm worker sprays fertilisers. (Source: iStock)

Average consumption of fertilisers at the all-India level stood at nearly 140 kg per hectare during 2023-24, while the consumption in Punjab was 247.61 kg per hectare, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said, "The all-India per hectare consumption of nutrients for the year 2023-24 is around 139.81 Kg whereas the per hectare consumption of nutrients for Punjab for the year 2023-24 is around 247.61 Kg."

She was answering a question, whether Punjab is the leading consumer of fertilisers in terms of per kilo gram per hectare which is 9% of the whole fertilisers used in the country.

The Punjab government has informed that no report/research of cancer cases have been reported from the parts of Punjab where excessive phosphate fertiliser is in use, Patel added.

