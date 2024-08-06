Punjab's Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Well Above All-India Average

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said, "The all-India per hectare consumption of nutrients for the year 2023-24 is around 139.81 Kg whereas the per hectare consumption of nutrients for Punjab for the year 2023-24 is around 247.61 Kg."

She was answering a question, whether Punjab is the leading consumer of fertilisers in terms of per kilo gram per hectare which is 9% of the whole fertilisers used in the country.