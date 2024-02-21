Pune Drug Haul: Fadnavis Congratulates Pune Police, Calls For Zero Tolerance To Drugs
Pune Police on Tuesday seized 1800 kg of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone, estimated to be worth more than Rs 3,500 crore.
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday congratulated the entire team of Pune Police for the seizure of MD drugs.
Fadnavis instructed them to work hard and unearth the complete drug syndicate. The deputy CM also said that he has asked the police to not spare anyone. Fadnavis emphasised that a drug-free Maharashtra is their goal. Watch video here:
Pune Police on Tuesday seized 1800 kg of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone, estimated to be worth more than Rs 3,500 crore, following raids in Pune district and New Delhi. Three persons have been arrested in this connection and two others have been detained.
The three persons arrested in connection with the biggest-ever drug seizure by the Pune police were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and two other men are being questioned.
What Pune Crime Branch Said About Drug Haul
A police officer from the Pune crime branch said preliminary investigations have revealed mephedrone was transported from the Kurkumbh MIDC-based units and stored at the godowns in New Delhi.
The officer said this was the biggest-ever drug recovery in Maharashtra by the Pune police and one of the largest seizures in the country. The police said the accused were primarily acting as 'courier boys' and had some offences registered against them.
Asked if drug racketeer Lalit Patil was related to the narcotics haul, the police said as of now no link has come to light. Last year, Patil emerged as the kingpin of a drug racket that was busted by the police in Mumbai in a two-month-long operation, which included the seizure of mephedrone worth about Rs 300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik. Patil had escaped from a government hospital in Pune but was later arrested.
Drug Free Pune Campaign
In a post on the social media platform "X", formerly Twitter, the Pune City Police urged citizens to partner with them for 'Drug-Free Pune' which is one of their top priorities.
Pune police said that citizens are urged to share any information they might have about the manufacture, possession, use or distribution of illicit drugs on their WhatsApp Number: 8975953100. They said the identity will be kept a secret.
What Is Meow Meow
Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow', is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the NDPS Act.
(With PTI inputs)