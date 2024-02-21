Pune Drug Haul: Fadnavis Congratulates Pune Police, Calls For Zero Tolerance To Drugs

A police officer from the Pune crime branch said preliminary investigations have revealed mephedrone was transported from the Kurkumbh MIDC-based units and stored at the godowns in New Delhi.

The officer said this was the biggest-ever drug recovery in Maharashtra by the Pune police and one of the largest seizures in the country. The police said the accused were primarily acting as 'courier boys' and had some offences registered against them.

Asked if drug racketeer Lalit Patil was related to the narcotics haul, the police said as of now no link has come to light. Last year, Patil emerged as the kingpin of a drug racket that was busted by the police in Mumbai in a two-month-long operation, which included the seizure of mephedrone worth about Rs 300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik. Patil had escaped from a government hospital in Pune but was later arrested.