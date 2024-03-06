PM To Inaugurate India's First Underwater Metro Section In Kolkata On Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor on Wednesday, heralding India's first venture into underwater metro services, which is deemed as a marvel of engineering prowess.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, a groundbreaking addition to the metropolis's transportation network and touted to be the first transportation tunnel 'under any mighty river in India', will have the deepest metro station in the country -- the Howrah Metro station.