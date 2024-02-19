PM To Inaugurate Campuses Of 3 IIMs, Lay Foundation For Permanent Campuses Of 3 IITs On Feb. 20

The projects which will be dedicated include a permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag and in Agartala, Tripura. "In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.