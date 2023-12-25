NDTV ProfitNationPM Modi Wishes People On Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Wishes People On Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.

25 Dec 2023, 10:46 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: BJP/X)</p></div>
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: BJP/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.

He said on X, 'Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all.'

'Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ,' he added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT