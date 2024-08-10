NDTV ProfitNationPM Modi To Visit Wayanad For Landslide Relief Review
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad For Landslide Relief Review

The visit will include an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

10 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rescue operation underway after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Wayanad district on July 30 (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Rescue operation underway after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Wayanad district on July 30 (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following recent landslides in the region.

Officials confirmed that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior state government officials will receive Modi upon his arrival in Kannur. The visit will include an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

During his visit, rescue teams will brief the Prime Minister on the evacuation operations. He will also visit a relief camp and hospital, where he plans to meet and interact with victims and survivors of the landslides.

Later, Modi will chair a review meeting to receive a detailed briefing on the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

The landslides, which struck on July 30, have claimed at least 226 lives, with many still missing, making it one of the worst natural disasters to hit the southern state.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

Wayanad Landslides: Over 200 Dead, 1300 Rescuers Deployed On Day 5

Opinion
Wayanad Landslides: Over 200 Dead, 1300 Rescuers Deployed On Day 5
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT