PM Modi To Visit Wayanad For Landslide Relief Review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following recent landslides in the region.

Officials confirmed that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior state government officials will receive Modi upon his arrival in Kannur. The visit will include an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

During his visit, rescue teams will brief the Prime Minister on the evacuation operations. He will also visit a relief camp and hospital, where he plans to meet and interact with victims and survivors of the landslides.

Later, Modi will chair a review meeting to receive a detailed briefing on the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

The landslides, which struck on July 30, have claimed at least 226 lives, with many still missing, making it one of the worst natural disasters to hit the southern state.

(With inputs from PTI)