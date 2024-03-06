PM Modi To Visit Srinagar On March 7; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday during his first visit to Kashmir after his government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

At around 12 noon, PM Modi will reach Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, where he will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme, an official statement said.

During the programme, he will dedicate to the nation about Rs 5,000 crore worth programme - the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ - for boosting the agri-economy in J&K.

He will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’, Srinagar.

PM Modi will also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’. He will also announce tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme. Besides, the prime minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir and will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, lakhpati didis, farmers, entrepreneurs etc.

In a step that will provide a major boost to the agri-economy of the region under the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP) to be launched by the prime minister, the statement said it will cover the full spectrum of activities in three major domains of horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry.

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill-development training and about 2,000 farmers' service centres will be established and robust value chains put in place for the welfare of the farming community.

The tourism projects to be launched by PM Modi are in line with his vision to improve the overall experience of tourists and pilgrims visiting prominent pilgrimage and tourism sites across the country by building world-class infrastructure and amenities at these sites.

Besides the Hazratbal shrine project, the initiatives include tourism facilities in the Northeast Circuit in Meghalaya, Spiritual Circuit in Bihar and Rajasthan, Rural and Tirthankar circuit in Bihar and some other projects in states such as Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will also launch about 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.

The statement said that he will launch the first ever nation-wide initiative to identify the pulse of the nation on tourism, in the form of ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024’.

The aim of the nation-wide poll is to engage with citizens to identify most preferred tourist attractions and understand tourist perceptions across 5 tourism categories - Spiritual, Cultural & Heritage, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, and other category.

Besides the four main categories, the 'other' category is where one can vote for their personal favourites and help uncover hidden tourism gems in the form of unexplored tourism attractions and destinations like Vibrant Border Villages, Wellness Tourism, Wedding Tourism etc.

This poll exercise is being hosted on the MyGov platform, the citizen engagement portal of the Government of India.

The 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign' aims at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism in India.

"The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the Prime Minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than three crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors," the statement said.