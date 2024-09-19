PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On September 20; All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Friday, September 20.

He will visit Wardha district around 11.30 am to participate in the National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ programme. During his visit, he will release certificates and loans to the programme's beneficiaries.

The scheme provides support to artisans, and PM Modi is scheduled to distribute credit to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades. A commemorative stamp will be released to mark one year of progress under the scheme.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency.

“PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector,” a PMO release stated.