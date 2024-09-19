PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On September 20; All You Need To Know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National PM Vishwakarma programme to mark its one-year progress on September 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Friday, September 20.
He will visit Wardha district around 11.30 am to participate in the National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ programme. During his visit, he will release certificates and loans to the programme's beneficiaries.
The scheme provides support to artisans, and PM Modi is scheduled to distribute credit to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades. A commemorative stamp will be released to mark one year of progress under the scheme.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency.
“PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector,” a PMO release stated.
PM Modi will launch the Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme of the Maharashtra government during his visit. Skill development training centres are to be established under this scheme at renowned colleges in the state to provide training to youth aged between 15 to 45.
Over 1,50,000 youths across the state are to receive free skill development training each year to become self-reliant and access different employment opportunities.
“Prime Minister will also launch 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme'. Under the scheme, early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Financial assistance up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided,” the PMO said.
Under the scheme, 25% of the total provisions is reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections.
“It will help women-led startups become self-reliant and independent,” the PMO stated.