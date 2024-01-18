PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra, Karnataka And Tamil Nadu On 19 January; Check Full Schedule
The prime minister will also kickstart the distribution of first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on 19 January.
PM Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of several development projects at Solapur on Friday, according to an official release.
PM Modi In Solapur
At a public program to be held around 10.45 am in the southern Maharashtra city, he will lay the foundation stones of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects in the state worth around Rs 2,000 crore, it said.
He will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).
Further, PM Modi will also dedicate 15,000 houses of the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur whose beneficiaries include thousands of handloom workers, vendors, powerloom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers and drivers, among others.
PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru
At around 2:45 PM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru.
Built with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the USA. Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, the statement said.
The Boeing Sukanya Program aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.
The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.
For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The program will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai
At around 6 PM, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Modi will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. This is the first time that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India.
The Games will be played across four cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore from January 19 to 31.
The mascot for the games is Veera Mangai. Rani Velu Nachiyar, fondly called as Veera Mangai, was an Indian queen who waged a war against British colonial rule. The mascot symbolises the valour and spirit of Indian women, embodying the strength of women power. The logo for the games incorporates the figure of the poet Thiruvalluvar.
Over 5600 athletes will be participating in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games, spread across 13 days in 15 venues with 26 sporting disciplines, over 275 competitive events and 1 demo sport.
During the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will also launch and lay the foundation stone of projects related to the Broadcasting sector worth about Rs 250 crore.