PM Modi To Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Maharashtra On February 27-28; Check Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27 and 28.

On Tuesday, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a PMO release said.

At around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

On February 28, at around 9:45 AM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

At around 4:30 PM, PM Modi will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore at Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

He will also release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, the release said.