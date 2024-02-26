PM Modi To Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Maharashtra On February 27-28; Check Full Schedule
During his visit, PM Modi will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestow ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27 and 28.
On Tuesday, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a PMO release said.
At around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
On February 28, at around 9:45 AM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
At around 4:30 PM, PM Modi will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore at Yavatmal, Maharashtra.
He will also release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, the release said.
PM Modi Kerala Visit Details
"Prime Minister's vision to reform the country’s space sector to realise its full potential, and his commitment to enhance technical and R&D capability in the sector will get a boost as three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, the release said.
The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.
These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1800 crore.
The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies.
The new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable the development of semi cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles. The facility is equipped with liquid Oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust.
During his visit, PM Modi will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestow ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates. The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.
PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
In Madurai, PM Modi will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’, and address thousands of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs working in the automotive sector.
Prime Minister will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.
In the public programme at Thoothukudi, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.
Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O.Chidambaranar Port as the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.
Prime Minister will also launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments.
Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 Crore.
PM Modi In Maharashtra
"In a step that will showcase yet another example of commitment of the Prime Minister towards welfare of farmers, the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released at the public programme in Yavatmal, through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries," the PMO statement said.
With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore, has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers’ families, it added.
Prime Minister Modi will also disburse 2nd and 3rd instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about Rs 3800 crore and benefiting about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6000 per year to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra.
PM Modi will initiate distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra. He will also dedicate to the nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.