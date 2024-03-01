PM Modi To Visit Jharkhand, West Bengal And Bihar On March 1-2; Check Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the states of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar between March 1-2.

PM Modi will reach Sindri in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, around 11 am on Friday. He is expected to participate in public programmes and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 35,700 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.

Around 3 pm, he will participate in a public programme to inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal.

On March 2, the Prime Minister will reach Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal around 10:30 am to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

At 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, Bihar.

At 5:15 pm, Modi will reach Begusarai, Bihar, to participate in a public programme and inaugurate oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore that will benefit the entire country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400 crore.