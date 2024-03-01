PM Modi To Visit Jharkhand, West Bengal And Bihar On March 1-2; Check Full Schedule
PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sector at the public programme in Sindri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the states of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar between March 1-2.
PM Modi will reach Sindri in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, around 11 am on Friday. He is expected to participate in public programmes and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 35,700 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.
Around 3 pm, he will participate in a public programme to inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal.
On March 2, the Prime Minister will reach Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal around 10:30 am to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.
At 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, Bihar.
At 5:15 pm, Modi will reach Begusarai, Bihar, to participate in a public programme and inaugurate oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore that will benefit the entire country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400 crore.
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit Details
Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sector at the public programme in Sindri.
He will dedicate to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,900 crore.
PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand. These projects are expected to expand the rail services in the state and lead to socio-economic development in the region.
He will also dedicate to the nation important power projects in Jharkhand, including Unit 1 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Chatra. Developed at more than Rs 7500 crore, the project will lead to improved power supply in the region, boost employment generation and contribute to socioeconomic development in the state.
Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation projects related to the coal sector in Jharkhand.
PM Modi's Visit to Arambagh, West Bengal
At Arambagh, Hooghly, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects across different industries like rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.
He will also inaugurate projects for strengthening infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, worth about Rs 1,000 crore.
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation important rail projects worth about Rs 2,680 crore to improve mobility and facilitate seamless service of freight traffic leading to economic and industrial growth in the region.
PM Modi will also inaugurate Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur.
He will inaugurate three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal.
PM's Visit to Krishnanagar, West Bengal
PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects related to sectors like power, rail and road.
The PM will inaugurate the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system of Units 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station.
He will also inaugurate the road project for four laning of the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 (100 km) that has been developed at a cost of about Rs 1,986 crore.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in West Bengal. These projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate freight movement and contribute to economic and industrial growth in the region.
PM's Visit to Aurangabad, Bihar
PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore.
In an initiative that will strengthen the national highways network in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore.
“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the six-lane bridge across River Ganga that will be developed as a part of Patna Ring Road. This bridge will be one of the longest river bridges in the country,” the release said.
The project is expected to ease Patna's traffic woes, improve connectivity between the northern and southern parts of Bihar, and boost socio-economic growth for the entire region.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate 12 projects under Namami Gange in Bihar that have been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,190 crore.
Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna which is built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore. This project will feature a state-of-the-art facility, encompassing international design practices, technology, comfort, and aesthetics.
“The project will have a significant socio-economic benefit in terms of employment generation, infrastructure development and exports from the state,” the PMO stated.
Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects in Bihar which will improve rail connectivity, line capacity and mobility of trains and boost industrial development in the region.
PM's Visit to Begusarai, Bihar
In Begusarai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple oil and gas projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore, the release said.
These projects are spread across states like Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka along with the Krishna Godavari (KG) Basin.
“Prime Minister will dedicate the ‘first oil’ from the KG Basin to the nation and will flag off the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project. The extraction of ‘first oil’ from KG Basin marks a historic achievement in India's energy sector, promising to significantly reduce our dependence on energy imports,” the PMO statement added.
Oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 14,000 crore will be taken up in Bihar.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertiliser plant in Barauni, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 9500 crore to provide affordable urea to farmers and lead to an increase in their productivity and financial stability.
He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects worth about Rs 3,917 crore.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ - a digital database for livestock in the country. This project is initiated under the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM). ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ utilises a unique 12-digit Tag ID allocated to each livestock animal.
‘Bharat Pashudhan’ will provide a traceability system for bovines, help monitor and control disease, and empower the farmers, the statement said.
“Prime Minister will also launch ‘1962 Farmers App’, an app which records all data and information present under the ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ database, which can be utilised by the farmers,” said the release.