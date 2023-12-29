PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya On December 30; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development projects in the Uttar Pradesh city on December 30.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that at around 11:15 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.

He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport.

At around 1 PM, PM Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh, his office said.

"Prime Minister’s vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city," the statement said.

"In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya," it added.