PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya On December 30; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport.
Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development projects in the Uttar Pradesh city on December 30.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that at around 11:15 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.
He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport.
At around 1 PM, PM Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state.
These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh, his office said.
"Prime Minister’s vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city," the statement said.
"In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya," it added.
Ayodhya Airport
Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.
The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram temple of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.
The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.
Ayodhya Dham Railway Station
Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.
The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and 'IGBC certified green station building'.
Amrit Bharat Trains, Vande Bharat Trains And Other Rail Projects
Referring to the Amrit Bharat trains, the statement said the new category of superfast passenger trains have locomotives at both ends for better acceleration. The trains will provide improved facilities for rail passengers, such as beautiful and attractively-designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV cameras and a public information system.
Prime Minister Modi will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.
PM Modi will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.
PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore to strengthen the rail infrastructure in the region.
To enhance accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple, the PM Modi will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya -- Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.
(With PTI inputs)