PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh And Kerala On January 16-17; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

During his Kochi visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three vital infrastructure projects with a total investment exceeding Rs 4,000 crore. These projects align with the government's vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector:

New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL):

Costing approximately Rs 1,800 crore, this flagship project will eliminate India's dependency on foreign nations by accommodating large commercial vessels and strategic assets, including future aircraft carriers.

International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL:

Built at a cost of about Rs 970 crore, this unique facility with a ship lift system and modern workstations aims to transform Kochi into a global ship repair hub.

IOCL’s LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi:

With an investment of about Rs 1,236 crores, this state-of-the-art terminal will ensure a steady supply of LPG for households and businesses, contributing to India's energy infrastructure.