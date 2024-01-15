PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh And Kerala On January 16-17; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
In a significant move to boost India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi. The PM will be visiting Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16 and 17.
PM Modi's Andhra Pradesh Visit On January 16
At 3:30 pm on January 16, PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh. The academy, spread across 500 acres, is dedicated to capacity building in the fields of indirect taxation and narcotics control administration. The Prime Minister will also interact with officer trainees from the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) and Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.
PM Modi In Kerala On January 17
At 7.30 am on January 17, PM Modi will perform 'pooja' and seek 'darshan' at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, followed by a visit to Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple at 10:30 am. At noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate crucial infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector in Kochi.
Major Infrastructure Projects Inauguration In Kochi
During his Kochi visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three vital infrastructure projects with a total investment exceeding Rs 4,000 crore. These projects align with the government's vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector:
New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL):
Costing approximately Rs 1,800 crore, this flagship project will eliminate India's dependency on foreign nations by accommodating large commercial vessels and strategic assets, including future aircraft carriers.
International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL:
Built at a cost of about Rs 970 crore, this unique facility with a ship lift system and modern workstations aims to transform Kochi into a global ship repair hub.
IOCL’s LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi:
With an investment of about Rs 1,236 crores, this state-of-the-art terminal will ensure a steady supply of LPG for households and businesses, contributing to India's energy infrastructure.