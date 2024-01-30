PM Modi Remembers Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary, Shares Snippets From Personal Diary

On the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage and acknowledged his contributions and sacrifices for the nation.

“I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation,” the PM's post on X stated.