PM Modi Remembers Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary, Shares Snippets From Personal Diary
Modi Archive, a dedicated handle that shares highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s journey on Platform X, shared Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes that he had jotted down in his diary.
On the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage and acknowledged his contributions and sacrifices for the nation.
“I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation,” the PM's post on X stated.
I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2024
Modi Archive, a dedicated handle that shares highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s journey on Platform X, shared Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes that he had jotted down in his personal diary.
“We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read #MahatmaGandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on,” the post said.
We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read #MahatmaGandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide hisâ¦ pic.twitter.com/MCvgCBMCx1— Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 30, 2024
Source: X/@modiarchive
Source: X/@modiarchive
Source: X/@modiarchive
This is the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.
Gandhiji's legacy lives on through his teachings, philosophies, and practices both in India and worldwide. Mahatma Gandhi was an integral part of India’s freedom struggle and led several movements such as the Quit India movement, Champaran movement, and Khilafat movement among others. He coined the term 'satyagraha' or non-violent resistance as a weapon against British oppression.
Gandhi’s leadership, patience, and dedication to the nation were evident through his actions. Throughout his life, he remained a champion for the downtrodden and the oppressed.