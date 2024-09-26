NDTV ProfitNationPM Modi Launches Three Indigenously Developed PARAM Rudra Supercomputers
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Launches Three Indigenously Developed PARAM Rudra Supercomputers

The significance of science is not only in invention and development, but also in fulfilling aspirations of the last person, Modi said.

26 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The sixth edition of the e-auction for souvenirs and gifts received by PM Modi began on September 17. File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI)</p></div>
The sixth edition of the e-auction for souvenirs and gifts received by PM Modi began on September 17. File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, developed indigenously under National Supercomputing Mission, and asserted that today's India is carving new opportunities in the infinite sky of possibilities.

These supercomputers, built at a cost of Rs 130 crore, have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research, Modi said, addressing scientists and others via video conferencing.

Modi also inaugurated the Rs 850 crore High-Performance Computing system tailored for weather and climate research and described the day as one of a “very big achievement” in science and technology sector.

“There is no sector which does not rely on technology and computing capability,” Modi said. “In this revolution, our share should not be in bits and bytes but in terabytes and petabytes. Therefore, this achievement proves that we are moving in the right direction at the right pace,” he said.

The significance of science is not only in invention and development, but also in fulfilling aspirations of the last person, Modi said.

ALSO READ

PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains In City
Opinion
PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains In City
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT