PM Modi Inaugurates Haryana Section Of Dwarka Expressway, Other Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Cr; Check Full List
Dwarka Expressway is India's first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.
PM Modi held a roadshow in Gurugram and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs one lakh crore.
Along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, PM Modi also inspected the Dwarka Expressway right before the event.
#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspects the Dwarka Expressway.— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024
The PM will shortly inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/BImEyweM7x
The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.
The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs. 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.
Dwarka Expressway is India's first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Centre's Rs 60,000 crore highway development plan in the NCR to decongest the national capital.
Other Projects Inaugurated By PM Modi
Other major projects that were inaugurated by the Prime Minister include:
9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi
Three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh.
Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs. 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh
Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country.
Govt Approves Rs 6,728 Crore For Construction Of 8 Stretches On Frontier Highway Spanning 305 Km
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For National Highway Projects
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country. Major projects include:
14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh.
6 packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka.
3 packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana.
2 packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country.
These projects aim to significantly contribute towards the growth of the National Highway network as well as help boost socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.