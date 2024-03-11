PM Modi Inaugurates Haryana Section Of Dwarka Expressway, Other Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Cr; Check Full List

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs. 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Dwarka Expressway is India's first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Centre's Rs 60,000 crore highway development plan in the NCR to decongest the national capital.