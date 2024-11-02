PM Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis Review Progress In Bilateral Ties

NDTV ProfitNationPM Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis Review Progress In Bilateral Ties
An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership.

02 Nov 2024, 09:57 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo Source:&nbsp;Narendra Modi/X)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have appreciated the momentum in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges.

In his call to Modi, Mitsotakis warmly congratulated him on his re-election in the general elections.

They reviewed the progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in a follow-up to Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) and developments in West Asia, the statement said.

