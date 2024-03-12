PM Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains; All You Need To Know
Noting Railways’ critical role in a nation becoming developed and economically competent, PM Modi said, "Transformation of railway is the guarantee of Viksit Bharat."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.
Post the inauguration, the total number of Vande Bharat trains has surpassed 50. These trains will cover 45 routes. These semi-high-speed trains function on electrified broad gauge networks across states.
The 10 new Vande Bharat train routes inaugurated include:
Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam
Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)
Patna- Lucknow
New Jalpaiguri-Patna
Puri-Visakhapatnam
Lucknow - Dehradun
Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru
Ranchi-Varanasi
Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin)
Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru.
PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores at Dedicated Freight Corridor’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad. The development projects encompass multiple sectors including railway infrastructure, connectivity and petrochemicals.
Addressing the occasion, PM Modi acknowledged the lakhs of people connected to the event from more than 200 different places and said that the scale and size of Tuesday's event cannot be matched with any other event in Railways’ history. He also congratulated Railways for the event.
PM Modi underlined that development works for the creation of Viksit Bharat are continuously expanding with the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects across the country, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.
“In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crores have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid while projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores have been unveiled in the last 10-12 days”, the Prime Minister remarked.
He threw light on the transforming landscape of railways and mentioned laying railway tracks at a fast pace, redevelopment of more than 1300 railway stations, flagging off next-generation trains like Vande Bharat, NaMo Bharat and Amrit Bharat, and unveiling of modernized railway engines and coach factories.