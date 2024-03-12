PM Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains; All You Need To Know

PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores at Dedicated Freight Corridor’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad. The development projects encompass multiple sectors including railway infrastructure, connectivity and petrochemicals.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi acknowledged the lakhs of people connected to the event from more than 200 different places and said that the scale and size of Tuesday's event cannot be matched with any other event in Railways’ history. He also congratulated Railways for the event.

PM Modi underlined that development works for the creation of Viksit Bharat are continuously expanding with the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects across the country, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

“In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crores have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid while projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores have been unveiled in the last 10-12 days”, the Prime Minister remarked.

Noting Railways’ critical role in a nation becoming developed and economically competent, PM Modi said, "Transformation of railway is the guarantee of Viksit Bharat."

He threw light on the transforming landscape of railways and mentioned laying railway tracks at a fast pace, redevelopment of more than 1300 railway stations, flagging off next-generation trains like Vande Bharat, NaMo Bharat and Amrit Bharat, and unveiling of modernized railway engines and coach factories.