PM Modi Credits Public Trust For Transformative Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a direct outreach to people weeks ahead of the general election, said the trust and support of people helped his government bring about transformative changes.

"Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me," Modi said in his letter to the public circulated on social media platforms.

The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years, Modi said. These outcomes are the result of the efforts made by the government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women, the Prime Minister said.

Modi's message came hours before the Election Commission of India is scheduled to announce dates for the next Lok Sabha polls. Surveys so far show that the prime minister's Bharatiya Janata Party is in a comfortable position to return to power.

Modi said in the letter that the success of the direct outreach programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat has been possible only due to people's trust on the PM.