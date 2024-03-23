PM Modi Concludes Two-Day State Visit To Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded a fruitful two-day state visit to Bhutan, during which he assured Thimphu of New Delhi's firm support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

On Saturday morning, Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children, built with Indian assistance in Thimphu.