NDTV ProfitNationPM Inaugurates Boeing's Global Engineering & Tech Centre Campus Near Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Inaugurates Boeing's Global Engineering & Tech Centre Campus Near Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near Bengaluru.

19 Jan 2024, 03:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: PM Modi's X account</p></div>
Source: PM Modi's X account

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the U.S.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT