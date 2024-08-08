Piyush Goyal To Discuss Logistics, Infrastructure With Industry Leaders On Thursday: Sources

NDTV ProfitNationPiyush Goyal To Discuss Logistics, Infrastructure With Industry Leaders On Thursday: Sources
The other issues which could figure in the meeting include productivity and supply chains.

08 Aug 2024, 12:21 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Piyush Goyal. (Source: Official X handle)</p></div>
Piyush Goyal. (Source: Official X handle)

Sources indicate that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to meet with industry leaders on Thursday to discuss topics including logistics, infrastructure, and government policies.

Sources added that Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, along with other senior officials, are also expected to participate in the discussions.

(With Inputs From PTI)

