Over 86.8% Youngsters In 14-18 Age Bracket In India Enrolled In Educational Institutions: Report
More than 86.8% youngsters in the age group of 14-18 years in the country are enrolled in educational institutions and more than half of them opt for the humanities stream, according to the Annual Status of Education Report released on Wednesday.
The report, however, underlined that 25% of those in the 14-18 age group cannot read a Class-2 level text fluently in their regional languages.
While the report noted small gender gaps in enrolment, it flagged notable differences between age groups.
"Older youth are more likely to be not enrolled. The percentage of youth not enrolled is 3.9% for 14-year-old youth and 32.6% for 18-year-olds," it said.
Last year's report showed that the enrolment levels of children in the age bracket of six to 14 years had gone up from 96.6% in 2010 to 96.7% in 2014 and from 97.2% in 2018 to 98.4% in 2022.
The report said more than 55% students of Classes 11-12 opt for humanities, followed by science and commerce.
It also pointed out that females are less likely to be enrolled in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) streams than males.
The report asserted that the fear that several older students dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a loss of livelihood was unfounded.
Only 5.6% youngsters in the country are currently undergoing vocational training or have been enrolled in other related courses, the report said.