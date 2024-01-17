Over 10% Increase In SW Monsoon Rainfall In 55% Of Indian Sub-Districts: Study

Independent think-tank 'The Council on Energy, Environment and Water', which analysed 40-year rainfall data for more than 4,500 tehsils across India, also found that 11% of the sub-districts saw a reduction in the southwest monsoon rainfall in the last decade.

The tehsils that recorded deficient rain are located in the rain-fed Indo-Gangetic plains, northeast India and the upper Himalayan region. These areas are crucial for India’s agricultural output and contain fragile ecosystems particularly vulnerable to extreme climate events.