Noida, Greater Noida Home Registrations Jump 29% in June Quarter
Noida, Greater Noida Home Registrations Jump 29% in June Quarter

In Noida, Square Yards said that 3,200 units were registered during the April-June period against 2,408 units a year ago.

23 Aug 2024, 11:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@tierramallorca?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Tierra Mallorca</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-and-red-wooden-house-miniature-on-brown-table-rgJ1J8SDEAY?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Registration of residential properties in Noida and Greater Noida rose 29% annually in the June quarter to 8,212 units, according to housing brokerage firm Square Yards.

As many as 6,354 units were registered in the year-ago period.

Residential real estate activity in Noida and Greater Noida saw a marked uptick in the June quarter of 2024, with 8,212 residential transactions registered with the Inspector General of Registration.

"The combined sales value of these transactions reached Rs 6,013 crore, representing a 59% year-on-year surge, outpacing the growth in transaction volume," the consultant said in a statement.

Greater Noida saw a 27% increase in registration of residential properties at 5,012 units compared to 3,946 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Among developers, realty firm Nirala World topped both the number of transactions and sales value in April-June 2024. Its project, Nirala Estate in Tech Zone-4 (Greater Noida), led the pack with 620 units registered, amounting to Rs 565 crore in sales value, the consultant said.

